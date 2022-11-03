RRB Group D Exam Result 2022 Expected Soon: Know the Steps To Download and Check

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to declare the RRB Group D Result 2022 soon along with the final answer key. Once released, candidates will be able to download and check their results from the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB recruitment drive is being held for approximately 1,03,769 vacancies. Reportedly, more than one crore candidates appeared in the RRB Group D Exam that was conducted from 17 August to 11 October. The exam was held in five phases.

Candidates waiting for the RRB Group D result date to be announced must know that the concerned authorities have not released any official notice regarding the same yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.