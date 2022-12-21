UPSC NDA NA Recruitment 2023: Registration Starts From Today - Details Here

UPSC NDA NA Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the notification for NDA-NA Recruitment on its official website, upsconline.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment process through an online mode from today, 21 December 2022 to 10 January 2023.

Candidates must note down that the NDA-NA Exam 2023 will be conducted by the concerned officials on 16 April 2023.

Let's check out the UPSC NDA-NA application fee, eligibility, educational qualifications and steps to apply below.