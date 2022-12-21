UPSC NDA NA Recruitment 2023: Registration Starts From Today - Details Here

UPSC NDA NA Recruitment 2023: Registration starts from today, 21 December 2023, check details here.
(Photo: iStock)
UPSC NDA NA Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the notification for NDA-NA Recruitment on its official website, upsconline.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment process through an online mode from today, 21 December 2022 to 10 January 2023.
Candidates must note down that the NDA-NA Exam 2023 will be conducted by the concerned officials on 16 April 2023.
Let's check out the UPSC NDA-NA application fee, eligibility, educational qualifications and steps to apply below.
Candidates who want to apply for the UPSC NDA-NA Recruitment 2023 must fulfil the below-mentioned physical eligibility criteria for height.
Armed Forces: The height should be 157 cm.
Gurkhas: The height should be 152.
Naval Wing: The height should be 163 cm.
All the candidates who will be below 18 years of age at the time of examination will be given a relaxation of 2 cm in height.
The UPSC NDA-NA examination will be held on 16 April 2023 through an online mode. Candidates belonging to general, OBC and EWS categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 via online mode. SC/ST Females are exempted from the application fee.
Candidates must know that following are the educational qualifications for different posts of UPSC NDA-NA recruitment 2023.
Naval Academy (NA): 12th pass Chemistry. Maths, and Physics as compulsory subjects.
Naval Wing: 12th pass Chemistry. Maths, and Physics as main subjects.
Army Wing: 12th pass.
Go to the official website of UPSC.
On the appeared homepage, go to the new login page.
Create a login account and note down the login credentials.
Go to the latest notifications.
Click on the direct link that reads as UPSC NDA 1 Recruitment 2023.
A login page will appear.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
An NDA-NA recruitment form will be displayed on the screen.
Fill all the details carefully.
Upload documents.
Pay application fee.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.