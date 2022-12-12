ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Class 10, 12 Fake Exam Date Sheet Making Rounds On Social Media

Candidates will have to wait for the CBSE class 10, and 12 date sheets. The schedule on social media is fake.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
CBSE Class 10, 12 Fake Exam Date Sheet Making Rounds On Social Media
i

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed the students and interested readers that the class 10, and 12 date sheets making rounds on social media are fake and the schedule is not yet released.

As per an official, the board will soon release the exam date sheets. As per a senior official, "The multiple versions of date sheets doing the round are fake. The exam schedule will soon be announced and the students and parents should wait for official information."

Also Read

JEE Main 2023: NTA to Release Official Schedule Soon On nta.ac.in, Details Here

JEE Main 2023: NTA to Release Official Schedule Soon On nta.ac.in, Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

The board had informed through an official notice that it will conduct the theory-based examinations for both classes 10 and 12 for the academic year from 15 February 2023.

The official notice read, "The practical examinations will begin from January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. The practical examinations for Class 12 will only be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these will be conducted by internal examiners."

The sample papers for classes 10 and 12 have already been released by the board along with the marking schemes for all the subjects.

Also Read

Bihar Board Date Sheet 2023 for Classes 10, 12 Out : Check Full Schedule Here

Bihar Board Date Sheet 2023 for Classes 10, 12 Out : Check Full Schedule Here

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  CBSE   CBSE 10, 12 date sheet 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×