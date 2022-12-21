ADVERTISEMENT

SSC CGL 2021 Tier III Result Released on ssc.nic.in, Steps to Check List Here

Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL 2021 Tier III exam can check the result by following these steps.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
2 min read
SSC CGL 2021 Tier III Result Released on ssc.nic.in, Steps to Check List Here
The SSC CGLE 2021 Tier III result has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) yesterday, 20 December 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to check the result can login on the official website at ssc.nic.in and check the list of qualified candidates for Skill Test/Document Verification (DV).

Staff Selection Commission has already declared the result of CGLE (Tier-II) exam on 15 October 2022. The shortlisted candidates will appear for the Tier-III Examination from 4 January 2023 to 5 January 2023.

The official result notice read as follows, “Based on the aggregate performance of qualified candidates in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations, candidates will be shortlisted to appear in Document Verification/Skill Tests i.e. Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST).”

The list of students who can appear for document verification has also been released along with the cut-off marks. The SSC CGL exam is conducted for recruitment to various posts like Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, and others.

SSC CGL 2021 Tier III Result" List of Qualified Candidates

  • List of qualified candidates for the post of AAOs in Tier III: 2570.

  • List of qualified candidates for the post of JSO: 504.

  • List of qualified candidates for the post of SI Grade-II: 2448.

  • List of qualified candidates for the post requiring CPT: 7197.

  • List of qualified candidates for the post other than those mentioned in previous lists (including DEST): 22203.

How to Check SSC CGL 2021 Tier III Result?

  1. Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the Result tab

  3. Click on Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-III), 2021 result

  4. A pdf will appear on the screen

  5. You can check the result carefully and download it.

