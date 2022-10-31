RRB Group D Result 2022 Likely To Be Declared Soon: Check Website; Passing Marks

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to declare the RRB Group D Result 2022 soon for the candidates. According to latest reports, the RRB Group D Result is expected to be released next week. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to go through their RRB results for the Group D exam on the official website. The websites that candidates should visit to check and download the result are rrbcdg.gov.in, rbbkolkata.gov.in, and other regional sites.

According to earlier reports, it was expected that the RRB Group D Result 2022 would be declared by the end of October. Now, the reports suggest that the result will be released by the first week of November. Candidates who appeared for the Group D exam are requested to keep a close eye on the website – rrbcdg.gov.in.