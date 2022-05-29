Most Wins, Qualifying First: Debutants Gujarat Titans' Road to IPL 2022 Final

IPL 2022 finalist Gujarat Titans have been the team to beat this season. Criticised for their picks at the mega auction earlier this year, Hardik Pandya's band of men have come together to dominate this IPL season, becoming the first team to qualify for the play-offs, and also for the final.

Out of the 15 matches they've played this season, Gujarat have lost only four with not just their big name players like Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami winning them matches, but almost every player of their squad standing up when required.

Here is how the IPL debutants made their way to the IPL 2022 final.