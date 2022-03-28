IPL 2022: Hooda, Badoni Smash Fifties as Lucknow Recover to Post 158/6 v Gujarat

Earlier, Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Gujarat skipper Hardak Pandya said one of the reasons he decided to bowl first was the dew that is likely to play a role in the match.

"It's the first game, we want to see how the wicket plays," Hardik said at the toss. "Also, the dew is a factor. One thing which is very clear is we are going to give all the guys full freedom, play freely and enjoy."

Lucknow skipper KL Rahul said he, too, would have chosen to bowl first if he had won the toss.

"At Wankhede everyone wants to bowl first as dew plays a big part," said Rahul. "The wicket remains the same throughout. We get to set a legacy at a new franchise. Everyone comes with a fresh mindset and wants to give their best. We have got three overseas players, Evin Lewis, Quinton de Kock and Dushmantha Chameera."