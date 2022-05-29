IPL 2022 Final Match Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch GT vs RR Match Live

The fifteenth season is Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached its last phase. The final match of IPL 2022 is scheduled to be played on Sunday, 29 May 2022. Gujarat Titans (GT), the team which debuted in this season of IPL, was the first one to qualify for the finals. It was followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR), after its victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday, 27 May.