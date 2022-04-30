IPL 2022: Tewatia & Miller Turn Up the Style as GT Win by 6 Wickets Against RCB

Kohli brought up his half-century in the 13th over of Mohammed Shami with a single, while a boundary from Patidar in the next over off Ferguson gave him his first fifty too. Patidar punched it off the back foot to get to the milestone. An aggressive Patidar had helped Kohli as well, and the duo put on 99 runs before Sangwan sent the number 3 batter back to the hut for 52 off 32.

In walked Glenn Maxwell and was of course looking to attack from the get go, however, Kohli could not really kick on at the other end after completing his fifty. However, he had set it up for a big finish and was bowled by Indian team colleague Shami for 58 off 53 deliveries. After Kohli’s departure, RCB’s big hitters Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik were in the middle with a little over 3 overs to go.

DK though could not impact the situation much and was dismissed for 2 by Rashid Khan. Maxwell though was starting to move along, as Rashid finished his spell with figures of 1/29. The Australian welcomed Ferguson to the attack with a boundary, but the Kiwi had Maxwell’s number as Rashid helped out with a great catch. Maxwell was gone for a quickfire 33.

Shahbaz Ahmed and Mahipal Lomror had a little over an over to bat out and finish well, they added 20. Shahbaz remained unbeaten on 2 while Lomror scored 16 before Joseph had him caught off the last ball, after a dismissal earlier in the over was ruled out as the ball hit a rope while in the air. RCB posted 170/6.

In response, Gujarat Titans got off to a solid start with Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill holding forte in the powerplay. While Gill was a little watchful to start with, the veteran Saha though was going at good clip.

Saha, drove and cut with force, found the fence 4 times in the powerplay while Gill pierced the field twice, as they ended the first six overs with the score at 46/0. The openers were slowed down a bit after that by Harshal Patel, before Wanindu Hasaranga got the breakthrough. Saha looked to scoop him over long off but was caught by Patidar for 29 off 22 deliveries in the 8th over, which brought the Titans 5 runs in all.