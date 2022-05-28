IPL 2022: Great Balance, Role Clarity are Ingredients of Gujarat Titans' Success

Rashid further explained that with everyone in the team made clear about their roles before the start of the tournament, it helped in getting the required balance for the playing eleven. "More important has been the balance we have in the team, which has helped to take us in this position because it was very clear to each and every player what is my position, where I will bat and even knew that this is the situation I will face in the game and be fully prepared for that.

"There was no confusion in the players' mind that what will be the responsibility in my team and what role I will play. It was very clear from game one, which was really important for bowling unit too, that 'yes, this is my responsibility, this is where I will bowl'."

"So, that's really important than you having the best teams. The balance of the team has been top-class, that's how we got here. We never had it in the mind before the competition that where we are going to reach but it was in our mind that we have to play good cricket, to give 100 per cent, be well-prepared for the game, train and practice hard to have the positive mindset and enjoy the game.

"We are so happy to be here but we will keep things simple for the final: - just go there, express our skills and enjoy the game."