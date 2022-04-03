IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant Says Gujarat Titans' Total Was Chaseable

It was the second consecutive win for Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat in the ongoing season.



Pant said it was a chaseable total according to the condition at the stadium in Pune.



"I think according to the wicket, the total was not so big. We could have batted well, especially in the middle overs," Delhi skipper said during the post-match celebration.



The wicket-keeper batter also said that it would be difficult for his team to make a comeback in every match after losing so many wickets.



"Every match, it's going to be hard for us to come back after losing so many wickets," Pant said, adding that the only thing they can do is improve in the next match.



"When you're on the losing side, you feel heartbroken. But we can improve in the next match," he said.



Delhi Capitals panicked from a good position and went on to lose the match after losing wickets in the power-play and in the middle-overs.

(With IANS Inputs)