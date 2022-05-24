IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Elect to Bowl First v Rajasthan in Qualifier 1

Latest updates from Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans
(Photo: BCCI)
The first of the play-offs of IPL 2022 is now underway with debutants Gujarat Titans winning the toss against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
"We're gonna bowl first. Looks a decent track to bat on, but no matches in the last couple of months and just want to know what we are chasing," said Hardik at the toss.
Hardik Pandya has elected to bowl first and made one change to his XI, playing Alzarri Joseph in place of Lockie Ferguson. At the toss, Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson says he's playing an unchanged XI.
"Boys are pretty pumped up for this game. We treat this game as simple as possible and make sure you focus on what is controllable and make sure the intensity is high and aware of what the situation demands. Only one change. Alzarri (Joseph) comes in for Lockie," Pandya added.
"We have done well batting first, looks like a decent batting wicket let's see what happens. Important to keep your focus on the present game and take care of what is controllable," said RR skipper Sanju Samson.
"We have been playing some great cricket throughout the tournament and would like to repeat it again and I think the format is such that you can go there, but like to keep it simple and maintain our standards. We are playing the same team," he added.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami
IPL debutants Gujarat Titans topped the IPL standings table after their 14 league stage matches and became the first side in the competition to qualify for the playoffs.
The team which wins today's Qualifier 1 goes straight into the final while the team on the losing side will get another shot at entering the final when it faces the winner of Wednesday's match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad.
The two teams from today faced each other only once in the league stage of IPL 2022, where Gujarat defeated Rajasthan by 37 runs.
