IPL 2022: Ferguson & Shubman Star as Gujarat Titans Win Against DC by 14 Runs

After Hardik’s dismissal, Gill continued in his merry ways in the final stages of the innings, and had the big-hitting David Miller for company as they looked to finish the innings strongly.

However, the duo could only stitch together a 34-run stand, before Gill was dismissed by Khaleel for 84 of 46 deliveries. Gill was looking to smash it over long on but was caught comfortably by Axar Patel after hitting 6 boundaries and 4 sixes during his knock. It was up to Miller and the Rahul Tewatia to turn it on in the last three overs of the innings, and both took Khaleel for boundaries in a 10-run over.

The left-handers picked off 12 from Shardul’s final as he finished with figures of 0/42 with Tewatia making a dropped catch hurt a little more as he ended the over with a six. The Titans managed to add only 4 runs in the final over, as they finished with 171, a tad lesser than they seemed to be setting up for.

In response, Delhi got off to a bad start as they lost Tim Seifert in the second over for 3 when Hardik Pandya, bowling full tilt, struck with his first ball. Prithvi Shaw and Mandeep Singh struggled to get the momentum going in the next few overs. The Mumbaikar was the next to depart in the fifth over for 10 of 7 deliveries when Lockie Ferguson’s pace was too much to handle. Before the over finished, Ferguson also accounted for Mandeep for 18, leaving Delhi in a spot of bother at 34/3 in the fifth over.

New batters Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav had their task cut out and both would need to play well to dig Delhi out of a hole in Pune. Pant played the more aggressive role, bringing out some exquisite shots around the wicket and keeping the pressure on the bowlers, while Lalit was more than happy to feed the captain the strike and keep the momentum going from his end.

The batters put on a solid 61-run stand for the fourth wicket before the Titans got the breakthrough when Lalit was runout for 25 off 22 deliveries, having hit two boundaries and six in that time.