MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, and How To Watch Live in India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is gearing up to face Mumbai Indians in the upcoming match on Thursday, 11 April 2024. Both teams are getting ready to play against each other. Cricket fans in India are eagerly waiting to watch the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match today. According to the latest details, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has lost four out of five matches, so far. The team is expected to put up a tough fight in the upcoming match against Mumbai Indians.

The MI vs RCB IPL 2024 will be played as per schedule. Mumbai Indians can move further up in the points table after defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the match on Thursday. Cricket fans across the country should take note of the live streaming details if they are excited to watch their favourite players. Read all the details.