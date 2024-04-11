MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, and How To Watch Live in India

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be played on 11 April.
(Photo Courtesy: iplt20.com)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru is gearing up to face Mumbai Indians in the upcoming match on Thursday, 11 April 2024. Both teams are getting ready to play against each other. Cricket fans in India are eagerly waiting to watch the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match today. According to the latest details, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has lost four out of five matches, so far. The team is expected to put up a tough fight in the upcoming match against Mumbai Indians.
The MI vs RCB IPL 2024 will be played as per schedule. Mumbai Indians can move further up in the points table after defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the match on Thursday. Cricket fans across the country should take note of the live streaming details if they are excited to watch their favourite players. Read all the details.
Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.
Let's take a look at the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 date, time, venue, and live streaming details. Read till the end to stay informed.
When will the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 take place?
According to the latest official details on the schedule, the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match is set to be conducted today, Thursday, 11 April.
All cricket fans should note that the match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Stay alert to watch the live streaming.
Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match be played?
The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 11 April.
Which TV channels will broadcast MI vs RCB IPL 2024 live in India?
Cricket fans in India can watch the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 live telecast on the Star Sports TV channels. The live telecast will start at the scheduled time.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024?
Viewers in India can watch the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website on Thursday. Stay tuned to know which team will win the match today.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)