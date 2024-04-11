IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Positions Of Teams After RR vs GT Match

The Rajasthan Royals (RR), undefeated so far, took on the Gujarat Titans in their fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today.

In their previous encounter in Jaipur last week, the Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets. On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans suffered a 33-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. GT won against RR by 3 wickets today. Though RR lost today's match. It remains on 1st position while GT moves up to the sixth position.

The IPL points table 2024 acts as a dynamic battleground, that showcases the fierce competition among the 10 elite teams. Leaders carve their path through strategic triumphs and stellar individual performances, and try to earn points for victories, no results, and net run rates.