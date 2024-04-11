IPL 2024: Lost Grip after Surgery – Rashid Khan Admits after Match-Winning Knock

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans interviewed during match 24 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Image: BCCI
After spearheading a remarkable partnership with Rahul Tewatia to clinch a thrilling 3-wicket victory for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, 10 April , Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan revealed that he had faced difficulties with ball control following a minor lower-back surgery in November 2023.
The 25-year-old added that the practice session following GT's previous game played a significant role in his resurgence to top form. “I had a good session after the last game and it really helped me to get back to my best. I really enjoyed my bowling today,” he added.
Rashid, whose quickfire 24 runs off 11 balls played a crucial role in GT's victory, emphasised that securing the win holds greater satisfaction for him than his bowling figures of 1/18.
“It was just a matter of hitting 3-4 sixes and you need to stay positive,” he concluded.
