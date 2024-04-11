Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: Lost Grip after Surgery – Rashid Khan Admits after Match-Winning Knock

IPL 2024: Lost Grip after Surgery – Rashid Khan Admits after Match-Winning Knock

IPL 2024|After guiding GT to a 3-wicket win, Rashid Khan said that he lost grip on the ball after lower-back surgery
The Quint
IPL
Published:

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans interviewed during match 24 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

|

Image: BCCI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans interviewed during match 24 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

After spearheading a remarkable partnership with Rahul Tewatia to clinch a thrilling 3-wicket victory for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, 10 April , Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan revealed that he had faced difficulties with ball control following a minor lower-back surgery in November 2023.

“I haven't bowled much in the last 3-4 months after the surgery and I just lost a bit of grip on the ball,” Rashid revealed at the post-match presentation.

The 25-year-old added that the practice session following GT's previous game played a significant role in his resurgence to top form. “I had a good session after the last game and it really helped me to get back to my best. I really enjoyed my bowling today,” he added.

Also ReadIPL 2024: Riyan Parag’s Time Has Arrived, and Trolls Can’t Do Anything but Watch
Also ReadIPL 2024: In Yash Thakur, Lucknow Super Giants Unveil Another Gem After Mayank
Also ReadIPL 2024: Mayank Yadav – India’s Latest Pace Find, Whom Selectors Are Monitoring

Rashid, whose quickfire 24 runs off 11 balls played a crucial role in GT's victory, emphasised that securing the win holds greater satisfaction for him than his bowling figures of 1/18.

“Winning the game is more pleasing for me. Happy that I landed the ball where I wanted today and that gave me energy with the bat as well maybe,” the spinner said.

“It was just a matter of hitting 3-4 sixes and you need to stay positive,” he concluded.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT