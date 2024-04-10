IPL 2024: Rashid & Tewatia End Rajasthan’s Winning Streak, Gujarat Win by 3 Wkts

Gujarat Titans (GT) put an end to Rajasthan Royals ’ (RR) winning streak as they defeated the hosts by 3 wickets in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, 10 April.

Rashid Khan (24 runs off 11 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (22 runs off 11 deliveries) orchestrated a stunning turnaround, conjuring up 39 runs off just 15 balls to clinch victory on the final delivery.