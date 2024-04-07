IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians Finally Get Their 1st Win, Beat Delhi

Ishan Kishan waded into Khaleel Ahmed in the third over of the innings, after taking seven runs off the opening over and then smacking 10 runs off three balls, including two boundaries in his second over.

Mumbai Indians raced to 50 runs in 4.1 overs with Rohit contributing 29 runs and Ishan 17. Rohit Sharma greeted Axan Patel with a six off his first ball and a four two deliveries later as Mumbai Indians scored 14 runs off the fifth over.

Rohit Sharma hammered three boundaries -- two of them off successive balls in the first over bowled by Lalit Yadav, slamming a slow one over long-on and sending a low full-toss beautifully along the carpet past mid-off as Mumbai Indians raced to 75 runs in the Powerplay. Rohit was out, one run short of his half-century, castled by Axar Patel as the quicker one sneaked past his defences to hit the stumps. His 40 off 27 balls was studded with six boundaries and three sixes. Mumbai Indians were 80/1.