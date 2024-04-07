Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024 Holders List: Top Players After RR vs RCB Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is going on in full swing from 22 March. The latest match was played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru today, Saturday, 6 April. The list of Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 has been updated after the RR vs RCB match. According to the official details, Virat Kohli is leading the Orange Cap holders list with 316 runs in five matches. Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the Purple Cap holders list with 8 wickets in four matches.
The RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match on Saturday started at 7:30 pm IST at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. As per the latest details, Rajasthan Royals won against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 are declared now for interested cricket fans in the country. You must know all the latest details about the ongoing season.
The IPL 2024 match today, Saturday, 6 April, between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is over now. It is time to take a look at the top cap holders after the match.
Orange Cap Holders in IPL 2024: Top Players After RR vs RCB
A player who achieves the most number of runs in a single IPL tournament is awarded the Orange Cap. The top players are usually changed based on their performance in the matches.
Let's take a look at the updated Orange Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the RR vs RCB clash on Saturday:
Virat Kohli (RCB): 203 runs (4 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 181 runs (3 matches)
Sanju Samson (RR): 178 runs (4 matches)
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH): 177 runs (4 matches)
Shubman Gill (GT): 164 (4 matches)
Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024: Updated Players After RR vs RCB
A player who takes the maximum number of wickets in a single IPL tournament is awarded the Purple Cap at the end of the season. The top list of holders is updated based on the performances of the players.
Let's go through the latest Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the RR vs RCB match on Saturday, 6 April:
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 8 wickets (4 matches)
Mohit Sharma (GT): 7 wickets (4 matches)
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK): 7 wickets (3 matches)
Mayank Yadav (LSG): 6 wickets (2 matches)
Khaleel Ahmed (DC): 6 wickets (4 matches)
