Explained | Why Has the ED Arrested Ravi Narain & What Happens to Him Now?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested former National Stock Exchange (NSE) chairman and managing director Ravi Narain on Tuesday, 6 September, under the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for alleged illegal phone tapping of NSE employees.

This is the third high-profile arrest in connection with the illegal phone-tapping case. Narain's arrest comes on the back of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI had also arrested former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain’s successor as MD and CEO of the NSE, in July.

What's behind the spate of high-profile arrests? Who is Ravi Narain? And what's likely to happen next in this case? We explain.