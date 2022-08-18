ED Raids Locations Connected to BSP's Mukhtar Ansari in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection to a money laundering case against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mukhtar Ansari.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Mukhtar Ansari MLA)
The searches, aimed at gathering evidence against Ansari, are being conducted at locations in Ghazipur, Lucknow and Delhi, which are allegedly linked to him and his associates.
At least 11 locations have been searched till now, reports news agency ANI.
A five-time former MLA, Ansari is currently lodged in jail at Uttar Pradesh’s Banda and faces trial in several cases as well, including those of murder and attempt to murder.
The police claimed that last week, the Ghazipur district administration seized two plots of land valued at over Rs 6 crore, that were purchased using Ansari’s alleged illegal earnings.
The probe agency is also conducting raids against Mukhtar Ansari's brother, Afzal Ansari.
