NSE Saga: Beyond ‘Yogi’ & Raids, the Real Mystery is Regulators’ Silence

If you are looking for delicious ironies to feast on this month, try looking at the Income Tax department. They have just been searching the residence of former National Stock Exchange (NSE) managing director Chitra Ramkrishna, in the fervent hope that they might find some evidence of her avoiding the taxman.

Officially, the department wants to find out if there were illegal gains made by Ramkrishna, a chartered accountant by training, through the allegedly unlawful transfer of confidential NSE information, whereas a probe reveals there has even been the disposal of vital laptops.