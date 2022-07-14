NSE Co-Location Scam: ED Arrests Former CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

The company allegedly received a payment of Rs 4.45 crore for illegal tapping which was camouflaged as "Periodic Study of Cyber Vulnerabilities" at the NSE, the CBI alleged.

The company also provided transcripts of the tapped conversations to senior management of the stock market, it had claimed.

"...top officials of NSE issued agreement and work orders in favour of said private company and illegally intercepted the phone calls of its employees by installing machines, in contravention of provisions under Indian Telegraph Act," a statement from the CBI said.

Officials said the interception was stopped in 2019, months after the CBI started probing the NSE co-location scam in 2018, and the machines and other infrastructure used for interception were disposed of as e-waste by the bourse.

The alleged fraud relates to the manipulation of the stock market through electronic contrivances.