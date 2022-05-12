NSE Scam: Court Denies Bail to Chitra Ramkrishna, Anand Subramanian

A special CBI court in Delhi on Thursday, 12 May, refused to grant bail to former NSE head Chitra Ramkrishna and former employee Anand Subramanian, who were arrested by the probe agency in connection with the NSE co-location case.

The special CBI judge of the Rouse Avenue court dismissed their bail applications after hearing the submissions.

Both Ramkrishna and Subramanian, currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody, have been charge sheeted under various sections of the IPC.