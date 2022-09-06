Delhi Liquor Policy Case: ED Conducts Raids in Several States Amid CBI Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids in Delhi and five other states on Tuesday, 6 September, in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Searches are underway at about 30 premises in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, and Maharashtra. But these do not include premises linked to Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia or any other government servant, as per officials.

In the national capital, the central agency searched the Jor Bagh residence of businessperson Sameer Mahandru, news agency ANI reported. The home of Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited, was raided in Gurugram.

Last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence, after registering a First Information Report (FIR) over the alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy brought out in November last year.