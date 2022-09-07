Former NSE CEO Ravi Narain Arrested by ED in Money-Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, 6 September, arrested former National Stock Exchange CEO and MD Ravi Narain in a money laundering case, officials said.

His role is being investigated by the federal probe agency as part of two criminal cases linked to the bourse – the alleged co-location 'scam' case and the purported illegal phone tapping of employees.

Narain is understood to have been arrested in the tapping case, under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).