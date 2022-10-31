Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘Banaras’ to ‘Coffee With Kadhal’: South Films to Watch Over This Weekend

Here's a comprehensive list of films you can catch in theatres and OTT this weekend.
Soundarya Athimuthu
South Cinema
Published:

|

(Photo courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

1. Nitham oru Vaanam

Nitham Oru Vaanam poster

Nitham oru Vaanam and Aakasham in Tamil, is directed by debutant Ra. Karthick. In this film actor Ashok Selvan will be seen in three roles along with the female leads, Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali and Shivathmika Rajashekar. The film is slated for its theatrical release on 4 November.

2. Kaiyum Kalavum

Stills from Kaiyum Kalavum

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj who backed gems like 777 Charlie and Ammu is the showrunner behind Kaiyum Kalavum. Directed by Roju, the film features Sanchana Natrajan, Rohit, Madonna Sebastian, Ramya Nambessan, Senthil, Karu Palaniyappan, and Vivek Prasanna in important roles. Kaiyum Kalavum will be available for streaming on Sony Liv from 4 November.

3. Love Today

Poster of Love Today

Director of popular film Comali starring Jayam Ravi, Pradeep Ranganathan turns actor in Love Today. The film also stars veterans like Sathyaraj and Radhika Sarathkumar. The Yuvan Shankar Raja musical is all set to hit the theatres on 4 November.

4. Coffee with Kadhal

A still from Coffee with Kadhal

Coffee with Kadhal is a relationship drama starring Jiiva, Jai, Srikanth, Yogi Babu, Malvika Sharma, Amritha Aiyer, Raiza Wilson, Aishwarya Dutta, Dhivadarshini, Samyuktha Shanmugam, Redin Kingsley among others in lead roles. The music for the Sundar C directorial, Coffee with Kadhal is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The movie will release in theatres on 4 November.

5. 1744 White Alto

Poster of 1744 White Alto

Directed by National and Kerala State award-winner Senna Hedge, 1744 White Alto is a Malayalam film that will ride its way into the theaters on 4 November.

6. Urvasivo Rakshasivo

A still from Urvasivo Rakshasivo

Urvasivo Rakshasivo starring Allu Sirish, Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Aamani, and Kedar Shankar is written and directed by Rakesh Sashii. Presented by Allu Aravind, the film releases in theatres on 4 November.

7. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One 

A still from Ponniyin Selvan: Part One

Mani Ratnam directorial and AR Rahman musical, magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One will be available on Amazon Prime Video at no additional cost from 4 November. It was earlier accessible on the same OTT platform for rent at Rs 199. The film was originally released in theatres on 30 September.

8. The Ghost 

A still from The Ghost

The Ghost, the Telugu film released in theaters on 5 October along with its Tamil dubbed version. The Nagarjuna-starrer is all set to stream on Netflix from 2 November.

9. Saturday Night

Film poster of Saturday Night

Nivin Pauly plays the main lead in this film which also stars Aju Varghese, Siju Wilson, and Saiju Kurup. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, after several delays, Saturday Night is all set to hit the theatres on 4 November.

11. Like, Share, and Subscribe

The movie is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and will feature Santosh Shoban, Faria Abdullah, Brahmaji and Mime Gopi in the lead roles. The Telugu film is expected to hit the theatres on 4 November.

12. Banaras

A still from Banarasa

The story revolves around Siddhartha and Dani who find love while touring the beautiful and culturally diverse city of Banaras. The Kannada film, Banaras, is all set for a pan-Indian release on 4 November.

13. Kooman

Asif Ali in Kooman

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Malayalam film is set in the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. The film stars Asif Ali, Renji Panicker, Baiju, Baburaj, Riyas Narmakala, Hannah Reji Koshy, Jayan Cherthala, Pauly Valsan, Nandu, Meghanathan, Ramesh Thilak, and George Maryan. Kooman will release on 4 November.

14. Kamblihula

Kannada film Kamblihula is a teenage love story that will hit the big screens on 4 November. 'Kamblihula' is a Caterpillar, which is the teenage stage of a butterfly and hence Navan Sreenivas’s directorial debut is titled Kamblihula.

15. Gandhada Gudi 

A still from Gandhada Gudi 

Kannada-language docu-drama is directed by Amoghavarsha JS. The film features the final appearance of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. It released in theatres on 28 October.

16. Saradhi

The film traces a scientific research that has unimaginable consequences. Starring Tarak Ratna, it is is all set to release on 4 November.

