‘Mahaveeryar’ Review: Abrid Shine and Nivin Pauly Collab Is an Audacious Drama

Mahaveeryar is absurdist fiction, a satirical time travel flick, a fantasy courtroom period drama and in fact a mix of all. Basically, if you try to slot the film under a particular category, you might miserably fail because Abrid Shine breaks every rule possible in this genre-bending picture to visualize his whims and fancies from paper to big screens.

Producer and actor of Mahaveeryar, Nivin Pauly, is the common point between the two worlds of the film, one from contemporary times and the other from the 18th century.

The story revolves around a godman Apoornananthan (Nivin Pauly) who defends himself in a case where he is charged with robbing a temple idol. Through his defence, he draws parallels to another case involving a King (Lal) with a rare illness- persistent hiccups.