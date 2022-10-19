Podcast: Do I Like The New Sandalwood Wave?

Soundarya Athimuthu talks about the new wave of Kannada cinema. Tune in!
Photo Credit: The Quint
Kannada cinema aka Sandalwood has been making big waves across the country with films like Kantara, KGF and 777 Charlie. What is behind this newfound popularity of Kannada cinema and what does it mean for the filmmakers?
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
