‘The Ghost’ Review: Nagarjuna Impresses as a Rogue Cop in an Otherwise Dull Film

I watched Ratchan, the Tamil dubbed version of Nagarjuna’s Telugu film The Ghost. In many ways, the film feels like a hybrid of two Tamil movies that released recently — Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast. The Ghost borrows some good and many bad moments from the two films.

Director Praveen Sattaru’s story revolves around an Interpol officer Vikram (Nagarjuna).

His childhood trauma drives him to take down the underworld, which is terrified of him and calls him the ‘Ghost’. After several years of separation, Vikram's estranged sister (Gul Panag) and her daughter (Anikha Surendran) return to his life. He is tasked to save them from an impending danger.