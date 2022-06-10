'777 Charlie' Review: A Heartwarming Tale of Love & Compassion

The music of Nobin Paul adds to the funny yet emotional mood of the man-dog tale. The larger idea of a man hating a dog but ending up loving the latter more than himself is cliched and the film even loses its grip as it moves towards the climax, but the way 777 Charlie is pictured lets you get past those distractions. Special credits to cinematographer Aravind Kashyap in making that happen. The snow-capped Himalayas, especially the climax sequence, will be etched in your memory.

It is commendable that the crew has excelled in presenting a heartwarming tale by taking up the challenge to capture the innocence, mischievousness and the intense emotions of Charlie.

The film reminds us about pet adoption and points out as to how, when people indulge in inbreeding, it has a detrimental effect to the dog community. Even if you are not a pet lover, 777 Charlie will turn you into one.