‘Ammu’ Review: Aishwarya Lekshmi is Terrific In Gripping Social Drama

Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu, Jeo Baby’s The Great Indian Kitchen, Darlings starring Alia Bhatt and now, Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Ammu, What does one infer from films like these?

They are themed on domestic abuse, yes, but what more?

It doesn’t matter if it's Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra or Andhra. Women across the country irrespective of their caste, class or creed are subjected to domestic violence and most importantly, it is pertinent even today.

The story of Ammu revolves around a simple and happy girl (Aishwarya Lekshmi) full of love and life. Her parents arrange her marriage with their neighbour Ravi (Naveen Chandra). The film opens with a scene where she lights candles symbolizing her hope for a bright future with her husband. What she doesn’t realize is that it will soon extinguish and push her into darkness.