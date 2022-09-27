‘Ponniyin Selvan’ to ‘Naane Varuven’: 9 South Films You Can Watch This Weekend

Ponniyin Selvan and Naane Varuven posters
Here’s a look at some films and shows that you could catch this weekend across South Indian languages.
Ponniyin Selvan poster
Ponniyin Selvan I is the first of the two-part series based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Tamil novel of the same title. The Magnum Opus directed by Mani Ratnam is a fictional tale of the Chola Kingdom with the lead cast that includes Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Jayaram. The film gears up for a pan-Indian release on 30 September.
Dhanush stars in Naane Varuven
Dhanush-starrer Naane Varuven is directed by his brother Selvaraghavan. In this psychological action thriller, Dhanush plays a dual role. The Tamil film is all set to hit theaters on 29 September
The emotional story about the bond between a man and a dog, 777 Charlie released in theatres on 10 June. Following its exceptional reception from audience and critics alike, the film soon started streaming in Kannada from 29 July on Voot Select. And now as a treat to the non-Kannada audience, the dubbed Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions will be streaming for rent, from 30 September on Amazon Prime Video
A still from Captain starring Arya
Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan and starring Arya, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Simran, Harish Uthaman and Kavya Shetty, Captain is Tamil cinema’s first creature-horror. The story revolves around brave soldiers from the Indian Army who are assigned to complete a life-threatening mission against alien-like creatures. The film streams on Zee5 from 30 September.
Cobra Poster
The Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty and Roshan Mathew starrer, Cobra is a psychological action thriller which was released in theaters on 31 August. It is now all set to stream on the Sony Liv from 28 September.
A poster from Thothapuri Chapter 1
Thothapuri Chapter 1 is a Kannada film that has a social message with a comedic twist. Starring Jaggesh and Aditi Prabhudeva in the lead roles, the film is directed by Vijay Prasad. It is all set for a theatrical release on 30 September.
Kantara is backed by the banner behind KGF
Kanatara is backed by Hombale Films, the banner behind KGF. The film is about villagers who strive hard to protect the traditions and culture of their land, fighting against forest officers. Directed by Rishab Shetty who also co-stars along with Sapthami Gowda, Kantara releases in theatres on 30 September.
Mei Hoom Moosa poster
Mei Hoom Moosa is directed by Jibu Jacob, Mei Hoom Moosa stars Suresh Gopi, Poonam Bajwa, Saiju Kurup, and Hareesh Kanaran in important roles. The Malayalam film releases in theaters on 30 September.
A still from Rudraveena
A revenge thriller directed by Madhusudhan Reddy, Rudraveena is a Telugu film which releases on 30 September in theatres.
