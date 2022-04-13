Review: Vijay's 'Beast' is Entertaining, But Doesn't Exceed Expectations

Vijay looks charming than ever, donning the smartest dapper looks. The brilliantly-choreographed action sequences are absolutely whistle worthy. Vijay is in tune with the lyrics in the film.

Though Selvaraghavan has acted in the yet-to-be-released Saani Kaayidham before, Beast marks the debut for the director as an actor on screen. He certainly shines well in the film and lets you chuckle at times with his cunning and clever comedy.

The world knows about the virality of the songs in the film, 'Arabic Kuthu' and 'Jolly o gymkhana'. In addition, the brilliant background score ably accentuates the action sequences and makes him the real 'Beast' of the film. The best thing about Beast is, unlike the usual commercial films, it doesn't have too many songs that feel forced in the screenplay. Though the film suddenly segues into 'Arabic Kuthu' right at the beginning, you automatically tap your feet to the groovy number without any complaints.