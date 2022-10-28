10 Honest Thoughts I Had After Watching Karthi’s Latest Release ‘Sardar’

There is a funny meme-theory that has been doing the rounds on the internet lately. It's about the UK’s new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, who is married to an Indian entrepreneur, Akshatha Murthy, and how he could be a spy to bring back the Kohinoor diamond that the British took away during the colonization.

Now, split this wild imagination into two Tamil films that were released this Diwali. One is about a British-Indian couple's love story — Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince; and the other is about the whole spy-angle, that's Karthi’s Sardar.

While I have already reviewed Prince, here are 10 honest thoughts I had after watching Sardar: