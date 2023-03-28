Here's Why Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Leave Early From Parties

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended the Indian Sports Honours awards.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli attended the Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai on 23 March. During a fun chat at the ceremony, the couple made some quirky revelations about their relationship.
In a chat with Star Sports, Anushka opened up on what impressed her about Virat before they started dating. She shared, "One of the things which I was very impressed before we started dating ki iski memory bohot achi hai (His memory is really good). This will really help me."
In response, Virat agreed with Anushka and told Star Sports, "My memory is a little better so. She gives me important dates to remember. So, I have gotten better at remembering them. She tells me beforehand, to be fair. I remember the important things, the small stuff I forget."
Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021. The couple further shared that they both prefer to leave parties early since to spend more time with their daughter Vamika.
"It’s not an excuse, its the reality that when you have a child then you can’t be so social. We are happy actually because both of us are not very social. We like normal stuff, spending time at home. We don’t even get to spend that much time with each other. So, when we get that time, we want to spend it like a family. So, now it is more pronounced," Anushka further told Star Sports.
On the work front, Anushka will soon be making her comeback on the silver screen after a five-year gap. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
Her next film will be Chakda Xpress, a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
