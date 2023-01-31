ADVERTISEMENT

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Seek Blessings at Rishikesh Ashram; See Pics

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter, Vamika, accompanied them.

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli were spotted in Rishikesh when they visited Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram. Earlier this month they also visited Baba Neem Karoli ashram in Vrindavan, Mathura. They are reportedly accompanied by their daughter Vamika.

Some photos from the ashram are being circulated by their fans.

Take a look here:

The fan accounts claimed that the couple visited the Ashram on 31 January. Anushka looked elegant in her suit and Virat also looked handsome in a white sweater and black pants.

More pictures of them emerged later. Virat was seen taking selfies with his fans and was all smiles for the photos.

The pair tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate ceremony.  They welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be next seen in Chakda Xpress. The story of the film is based on the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.

Topics:  Anushka Sharma   Virat Kohli 

