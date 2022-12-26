ADVERTISEMENT
Anushka Sharma Cuts Cake as She Wraps 'Chakda Xpress' Shoot
Anushka Sharma's film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami.
Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share pictures from her warp on her new film Chakda Xpress on 26 December. The story of the film is based on the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. Anushka took to social media to write, "It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot!". She also shared some fun pics from the shoot.
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×