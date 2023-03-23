Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Deepika, Ranveer, Virat & Anushka Attend 'Indian Sports Honours'

In Photos: Deepika, Ranveer, Virat & Anushka Attend 'Indian Sports Honours'

Some of the big stars of the Indian sports fraternity attended the Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai on Thursday.
The Quint
Photos
Published:

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Indian Sports Honours.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Indian Sports Honours.</p></div>

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Indian Sports Honours.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Indian Sports Honours.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Indian Sports Honours.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Indian Sports Honours.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Indian Sports Honours.

Ajay Devgan at the Indian Sports Honours.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at the Indian Sports Honours.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT