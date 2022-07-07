Who Are Sivaji Ganesan's Sons, With Whom His Daughters Have a Property Dispute?

Remember the iconic scene from Rajinikanth-starrer Padayappa, where Sivaji Ganesan, who plays the superstar's father, goes through a breakdown after a property dispute with his half-sibling Manivannan?

Incidentally, a similar situation has been created in real life in the Ganesan family. Here, the fight is between the sons and daughters of the late veteran actor. They have taken the legal route to sort out an inheritance dispute.

Ganesan's daughters Santhi Narayanasamy and Rajvi Govindarajan have filed a civil suit at the Madras High Court accusing their brothers, actor Prabhu and producer Ramkumar and their sons Vikram Prabhu and Dushyanth Ramkumar Ganesan of fraud, The Quint had reported on 6 July.

Let's take a look at the Ganesan family tree to understand who the members are: