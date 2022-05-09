‘Thalapathy 66’ Release Date Out, Prabhu and Prakash Raj Join Cast

Sarath Kumar, Prabhu and Prakash Raj join the sets of Thalapathy 66
Photo courtesy: Twitter
The release date of Vijay's much-awaited 66th film has been announced. Scheduled to release on Pongal 2023, the movie is bankrolled by Dil Raju and tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, the 66th film of actor Vijay is helmed by Mahesh Babu’s Maharishi fame Vamshi Paidpally. The makers have roped in Thaman as the music director, Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, Karthuk Palani as the cinematographer, and Praveen KL as the editor. Interestingly, both Rashmika and Thaman are collaborating with Vijay for the first time.
Rashmika and Thaman will collaborate with Vijay for the first time in Thalapathy 66
Reportedly, other members of the cast also include prominent actors such as Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj and Prabhu.
The film marks Prakash Raj's reunion with actor Vijay after 12 long years following successful collaborations in Ghilli, Villu and Pokkiri.
Rashmika Mandanna has several other Hindi films in her pipeline including the spy-thriller Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra, the Amitabh Bachchan-led Goodbye and another exciting flick with Varun Dhawan. In the South, Rashmika will be working in Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel of the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun and playing a cameo role in Dulquer Salmaan's next with Hanu Raghavapudi titled Sita Ramam.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)