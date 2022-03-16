'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' Review: Suriya Shines In Yet Another Social Cause Film

What really felt heart-warming in the film is that they don't shame a woman for trusting a man and being in a relationship. The makers demand that the abusive men be accountable for exploiting the woman’s trust. I want to mention two other movies at this point. Rajnikanth’s Enthiran and Kamal Hassan’s Papanasam which is the Tamil remake of the Malayalam movie Dhrishyam.

In Papanasam, When the daughter accidentally kills her harasser, the father tries to save her by hook or by crook. At no point does he ask her not to be ashamed. Similarly, in Enthiran, the robot saves a woman from a building on fire. The woman jumps in front of a vehicle to kill herself thinking she lost her respect as the bystanders saw her nude when she was saved. The scientist Vasi teaches the robot on how to save a woman in future with her clothings on, even in such emergency situations. However, in Etharkum Thuninthavan, the entire scene where Kannabiran and his wife Adhini have the tough conversation, where Surya explains why the corrupted minds who secretly record the intimate video should be ashamed than she being ashamed of herself and her nudity in the video.

The best thing about Etharkkum Thunindhavan is that though the protagonist Suriya is the person who is directly affected by the tragedy, he goes through a personal trauma and despite that he doesn’t go after the villain because of personal vengeance. He stands for every woman just like how he stands for his own sister and wife. He constantly tries to make things work the legal way and loses his cool only when he is pushed beyond his boundaries and resorts to violence when all his legal options are exhausted. Not that it is right, but you can really empathize with his emotions there. And that’s why he is willing to face the legal repercussions of his actions.

While Etharkkum Thunindhavan is not perfect and has its own flaws, it is a decent attempt as a commercial entertainer with a social cause.