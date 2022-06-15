‘Veetla Vishesham’ Will Be 'Baahubali' Star Sathyaraj’s Best Film: RJ Balaji

Talking about juggling different careers as an RJ, VJ, podcaster, cricket commentator, actor and filmmaker, RJ Balaji said he feels blessed to be talented in a way.

He said, “Honestly, I would not call it multiple careers. My career is in the media and cinema. I take up other things to upgrade my skills and I don't find it difficult to juggle between careers".

He added, that every new work he does has been an extension of his previous experience. For instance, being a podcast host or giving cricket commentary haven’t been tough since he is an RJ.