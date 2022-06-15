‘Veetla Vishesham’ Will Be 'Baahubali' Star Sathyaraj’s Best Film: RJ Balaji

Poster of Veetla Vishesham, the official remake of Badhaai Ho
Photo Courtesy: Twitter
Veetla Vishesham, the official Tamil remake of the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho, is backed by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects in association with Romeo Pictures. Directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, with the former playing the lead role, the film stars other prominent actors such as Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Sathyaraj, and KPAC Lalitha.
RJ Balaji spoke to The Quint about how he received the offer from Boney Kapoor to remake of Badhaai Ho, his take on ‘Pan Indian films versus Remakes’ and more.
Talking about juggling different careers as an RJ, VJ, podcaster, cricket commentator, actor and filmmaker, RJ Balaji said he feels blessed to be talented in a way.
He said, “Honestly, I would not call it multiple careers. My career is in the media and cinema. I take up other things to upgrade my skills and I don't find it difficult to juggle between careers".
He added, that every new work he does has been an extension of his previous experience. For instance, being a podcast host or giving cricket commentary haven’t been tough since he is an RJ.
RJ Balaji with Ravi Shastri and Kris Srikkanth in the cricket commentary box.
Speaking about Veetla Vishesham the filmmaker said,
RJ Balaji is known for his popular ‘120 Roobai’ radio show, where he reviewed films. When asked about whether the show inspired him to become a filmmaker, Balaji said his connection with cinema dates back to his childhood. He recalled watching Rajnikanth’s Thalapathi with his mother.
He added, "Coming from family that is crazy about cinema, I learnt about films by watching films. I have never been to a film school, but while shooting my debut film LKG, I drew references from Selvaraghavan’s Pudhupettai".
Balaji further said that even during his cricket commentary he borrows from films. "I always include snippets from films to make it more relatable to viewers. My ‘120 Roobai’ radio show is extension of the honest conversations we have about films with our friends and families. Also, the 25 films I have worked on as a comedian/supporting actor before making my directorial debut helped me to learn about cinema".
When asked as to how difficult it is to make comedies Balaji told The Quint, “Yes, It is very difficult to be funny as well as politically correct. I’m trying to get there. When I make mistakes, I don’t hesitate to apologise. I have performed in roles I did not agree with during the early days of my career. However, after becoming a writer/director, I have the liberty to choose what I like to show. I try to refrain from writing jokes that may hurt someone's feelings".
Speaking about acting and co-directing Veetla Vishesham, Balaji said,” I wanted to make the Badhai Ho remake right after I saw the film’s trailer. Around that time, I hadn't even made my directorial debut. Since the film was a huge success acquiring the remake rights was expensive. So I moved on to make LKG and Mookuthi Amman, starring Nayanthara.
Balaji went on to say that he spoke to the makers of Badhaai Ho when he was shooting for the remake. "We spoke with the makers of Badhaai Ho. We felt that the interval block in the original was not strong enough, so we have changed it in the Tamil version. However, with respect to the script, we never had any doubts”.
“We were also fortunate to have legendary actors like Urvashi and Sathyaraj. Sathyaraj (popular as ‘Kattappa’ from Baahubali) even said he will pick Veetla Vishesham as one of his top 10 films".
Balaji said that both the OTT platforms and theatres will continue to have their own separate audiences. “We cannot generalise and say that OTT will kill theatres or pan Indian films will kill remakes. We need to factor in two things - ‘How popular is too popular?’ and ‘How strongly a film is rooted to the region it belongs to?" .
He continued, "For instance, though there are dubbed Hindi versions of Pushpa. It is essentially a Telugu film which is very popular and we cannot remake it in other languages".
Balaji said that as a comedian/supporting actor, he was not satisfied with the majority of roles he played, and hence he chose to write stories and direct them himself.
Balaji recounted director Sundar C's advice to him.
“He said people like you and don't take it lightly. I cling on to this advice. People have accepted me as a hero in films that I write, and I think it is a big space that they have trusted me with. I would like to explore and experiment with my roles as a protagonist. Why would I halt it and direct someone else? But if I exhaust my options or feel someone else will be apt to play the lead, I might direct other actors”.
Veetla Vishesham is scheduled for a theatrical release on 17 June.
