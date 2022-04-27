Vishwaroopam to Vikram: Films Wherein Kamal Haasan Introduced New Technologies

Elon Musk acquiring Twitter and Vistas Media Capital to launch its first metaverse experience, known as VistaVerse, in partnership with Kamal Haasan’s Vikram at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 - these two pieces of news have caught our attention.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram is an action thriller that also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in major roles. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is set to release in theatres on 3 June.

The production house, Raaj Kamal Films, had taken to Twitter recently to share that the trailer will be released at the Cannes. Vikram would be the latest film to launch its NFTs and enter the metaverse.