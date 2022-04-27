Vishwaroopam to Vikram: Films Wherein Kamal Haasan Introduced New Technologies

Kamal Haasan is a genius when it comes to introducing new technologies in his movies.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Elon Musk acquiring Twitter and Vistas Media Capital to launch its first metaverse experience, known as VistaVerse, in partnership with Kamal Haasan’s Vikram at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 - these two pieces of news have caught our attention.
Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram is an action thriller that also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in major roles. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is set to release in theatres on 3 June.
The production house, Raaj Kamal Films, had taken to Twitter recently to share that the trailer will be released at the Cannes. Vikram would be the latest film to launch its NFTs and enter the metaverse.
Kamal Haasan, also referred to as the 'Ulaganayagan' (the world’s actor), is known for introducing interesting technologies to the Indian cinema.
Here is a quick glance at the films of the genius, wherein he has used exciting technologies for an otherworldly experience.
The poster of Vikram, which released in 1986.
The 1986 Vikram, which also starred Kamal in the lead, used computers to record songs. That was the first time the initiative was taken in Kollywood. The music of the film was scored by Ilayaraja.
Kamal's upcoming action thriller of the same name, will also be the first film in Indian cinema to apply the digital de-ageing technology.
The latest Vikram will be released on 3 June.
A poster of Thevar Magan.
The rural action drama was the first in the Tamil film industry to use a screenplay writing software. The story was written by Kamal himself. Veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan, along with Revathi, Gautami and Nassar, acted in important roles.
Kuruthipunal poster.
Starring Kamal Haasan, Arjun, Nassar in prominent roles, Kuruthipunal is a power packed action-drama directed by veteran cinematographer P C Sreeram. It was the first Tamil film to use Dolby Stereo surround SR technology.
Aalavandhan poster
With Kamal playing both the hero and the villain, Aalavandhan was simultaneously shot in Hindi as Abhay. It was the first film in India to use a motion control rig to capture the movement of pictures. Interestingly, it was also the first film in India to use the animation sequences.
Virumaandi poster
The movie marked the career-best performances for Pasupathy and Abirami. Virumaandi was the first Tamil film to use the live sound recording system. The action drama was written, co-edited, produced, and directed by Kamal Haasan, who also essayed the titular role.
Mumbai Express Poster
Shot in Tamil and Hindi simultaneously, Kamal Haasan's Mumbai Express was the first Indian film to have the digital format implemented. The film was directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao with Manisha Koirala playing the lead role opposite Kamal Haasan.
Vishwaroopam poster
Vishwaroopam was the first Indian film, and the second film in the world after Hollywood's Red Tails, to release in AURO-3D, a next generation audio format that delivers a full three-dimensional sound spread, capable of reproducing natural acoustic space.
In his field, Kamal Haasan changed the perception about Tamil and Indian cinema not just as an actor, writer or director but as a visionary who elevates regional films by introducing futuristic technologies to meet global standards.
