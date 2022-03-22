TN's Nadigar Sangam Election Results Plays Out Like A Gripping Mass Film

The South Indian Artists Association is a union for film, television, and stage actors, formed in 1952 and based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Since cinema and politics have been inseparable twins both on and off screen in the Tamil industry, serving as an office bearer in the association created a natural route for actors to join politics.

For instance, renowned actor MG Ramachandran, fondly called MGR became the state’s Chief Minister after his stint with the Nadigar Sangam. Actor Radha Ravi, during his tenure with the association, affiliated himself with several political parties, actor Vijayakanth created his own political party called Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, after he resigned his post in Nadigar Sangam. Similarly actor Sarath Kumar created his own political party and had a close alliance with the then Chief Minister J Jayalalitha of AIADMK. In addition to this political angle, the coveted leadership positions in Nadigar Sangam also gives considerable control over the Kollywood industry for the elected winners, including the power to introduce schemes and sort major conflicts between the artists.

Now comes the protagonist of this story, “Pandavar Ani” (assuming winners are the protagonists of a story). Accusing the office bearers at that time, Sarath Kumar and team, who had held office unopposed three times till then, of financial mismanagement of the Nadigar Sangam functioning, "Pandavar Ani" consisting of actors like Nasser, Vishal and Karthi stormed into the 2015 election and won it. The key declaration of their election manifesto was their promised state-of-the-art building in T Nagar, Chennai. However, construction of the association’s building complex continued to be incomplete even after their 3 year term was extended by another six months and was severely criticised by the opposition groups. Alleging irregularities in the leadership of "Pandavar Ani", some of its own members like Ishari Ganesh exited the faction, created the antagonist of this story, a new team “Swami Sankaradas Ani'' led by K Bhagyaraj to face them head on in the 2019 elections. However, the election was challenged before the High Court by the Swami Sankaradas Ani, alleging that the number of votes casted were higher than the number of members in the association while depriving the voting rights of several deserving members.