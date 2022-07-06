Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Regal Look From 'Ponniyin Selvan' Revealed
The film is set to release on 30 September.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's new look from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is out. The poster comes after Chiyaan Vikram and Karthi's first look. Aishwarya looks her regal best, she is seen wearing a saree with beautifully intricate jewellery.
The makers shared the poster of the film along with a caption, stating, "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."
They also released the poster for Karthi's character, stating, "The Prince without a kingdom, the spy, the swashbuckling adventurer...here comes Vanthiyathevan!"
Ponniyin Selvan, based on the Tamil novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, will release in two parts, and Ponniyin Selvan Part: 1 is scheduled to release on 30 September. The film is directed and produced by Mani Ratnam.
Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, there is Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan and Trisha as Kundavai.
