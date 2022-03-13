'Maaran' Movie Review: Even Dhanush Can't Save This Cliched Melodrama

Dhanush tries his best to save the hasty and incoherent screenplay with his performance as a singer, dancer and an actor but none of it can save Maaran. In fact, the self obsession of the character to constantly boast about being a celebrity writer and punch down on other professionals like nurses, models and camera assistants more is rude than funny.

Maaran's script also suffers from giant loopholes. To cite a few - Maaran secures a journalist's job over a weird competition to gross more likes for a tweet than a senior reporter in the organisation, everyone in the city recognises it as Maaran's tweet when it was obviously posted from the news organisation's handle. At the end of an introduction song, Maaran becomes an award winning celebrity reporter who even gets featured in competitor news organisations(!). Also, did I forget to mention that an auto driver picks Malavika Mohanan right in time to drop her home safely during one of Dhanush's fight scenes? Maaran lives in his own weird world where all of this is possible. Maaran is unable to lift itself above these narrative inconsistencies.

However, the background score and the songs by GV Prakash Kumar are worth mentioning, especially since Dhanush has sung two songs in Maaran - Pollatha Ulagam and Chittu Kuruvi.

I wish Karthik Naren took the advice of Maaran’s father- being honest makes people in power feel uncomfortable. So, it isn't just enough to be honest but equally important to be smart in ensuring that your loved ones are not in trouble because of your honesty. Had Karthik taken this piece of advice seriously, he could have treated his honest screenplay with some smartness and probably his fans might not have been so massively disappointed.

Rating: 2.5 Out of 5