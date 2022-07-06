Exclusive: Tamil Star Sivaji Ganesan’s Daughters Fight Sons for Inheritance

The daughters of Kollywood veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan have filed a civil suit at the Madras High Court accusing their brothers of fraud. However, the property dispute where the daughters – Santhi Narayanasamy and Rajvi Govindarajan – have accused the sons – actor Prabhu and producer Ramkumar – of cheating them of their rightful inheritance, has not got public attention.

Sivaji Ganesan, who had ruled the Tamil film industry for over five decades, passed away in 2001.