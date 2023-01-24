Meet The Team Behind Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul's Stunning Wedding

On Monday, 23 January, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Sunil Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.

As soon as the celeb duo shared a few dreamy pictures of their big day, social media was abuzz with love and support for the newlyweds.

Over the years, Bollywood weddings have grown to enjoy a distinct position in desi pop culture. But have you wondered who are the minds behind all the lavish opulence?

Let's take a look at the team behind the Athiya-Rahul wedding.