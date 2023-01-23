Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon & Others Congratulate Newlyweds Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul finally tied the knot after several years of dating. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Monday, 23 January. The wedding was a close-knit affair, attended by close friends and family of the couple.
Several Bollywood celebrities, including actors Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and Ananya Pandey, among others, congratulated the newlyweds after pictures from their dreamy wedding surfaced on the internet.
Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared Athiya's post on her story and wrote, "Congratulations @athiyashetty @klrahul. Love and only love always."
Kriti shared another picture from Athiya's carousel post and wrote, "Congratulations @athiyashetty @klrahul. So so happy for you Athiyaaa! Wish you guys all the happiness and love for this new chapter."
Kareena also wished the the newlyweds on her Instagram story. Tagging the couple, she wrote, "Many congratulations to the beautiful couple. A lifetime of laughter and love..."
Ananya Pandey also penned down a heartfelt note for her "favourite sunshine girl" Athiya, and wrote, "Heart is so full @athiyashetty wish you and @klrahul so much love, happiness, laughter, friendship and togetherness forever and ever."
Alia who got married last year in 2022, also congratulated the couple.
Here, take a look:
According to reports, the Shetty family will host a grand reception in Mumbai for their industry friends after the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL) season ends.
