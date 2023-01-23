Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon & Others Congratulate Newlyweds Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul finally tied the knot after several years of dating. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Monday, 23 January. The wedding was a close-knit affair, attended by close friends and family of the couple.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including actors Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and Ananya Pandey, among others, congratulated the newlyweds after pictures from their dreamy wedding surfaced on the internet.